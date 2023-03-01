Citizens Advisory Committee Of Osage Beach Will Meet This Month

The Citizen Advisory Committee in Osage Beach will get together later this month to tackle a handful of items during its regular meeting.

The committee is first expected to elect a chairman and a vice-chair before moving onto new business.

Items then to be considered under new business will include discussion about food trucks and the city’s sign ordinance.

The Citizen Advisory Committee meeting in Osage Beach will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the 22nd of this month, in city hall.