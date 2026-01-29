New Community Relations Coordinator Named For Versailles Chamber

The Versailles Chamber of Commerce has announced the selection of a new Community Relations Coordinator.

The Board of Directors of the Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its selection of Mr. Erik Ackerson, as its new Community Relations Coordinator.

Mr. Ackerson’s primary role will be the day-to-day operation of the Chamber Office while working closely with the Chamber Board of Directors to support programs, events, communications and member engagement. His position will serve as the welcoming point of contact for Chamber members and the community.

Mr. Ackerson brings a wealth of experience in business and governmental communications, public relations and event organization to the job.

He lives in nearby Gravois Mills, Missouri with his wife Patti and are both members of ELKS Lodge 2075 as well as St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Laurie.

Past accomplishments include President of the Rotary Club of St Thomas, Board of Directors Virgin Islands Hotel and Tourism Association, Vice President of the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum, and recipient of the 2016 Wilber “Bill” LaMotta Community Service Award presented by the St Thomas/St John Chamber of Commerce.