City of Linn Creek Announces Halloween Trunk or Treat and Haunted House

Don’t look now but Halloween really isn’t that far off and the City of Linn Creek is putting out the call already for its annual Trunk or Treat Haunted House.

The city’s social media page says the free event is dated for Saturday, October 26th, and will feature some good, safe fun including a kid-friendly haunted house, face painting, treats, music and more.

There will also be food trucks which, likely, will not be included in the free activities.

Those wanting to participate, donate or volunteer for the event which will run from 6:00-8:00 that night should contact city hall (573-346-6200 OR LINNCREEK@LC-CG.ORG).