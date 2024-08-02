Osage Beach Outlet Mall Apparently Under Contract (Again)

The Outlet Mall in Osage Beach, once again, is apparently under contract…

NEWS-08-03-2024 OUTLET MALL

…discussion between Aldermen Justin Hoffman and some background discussion including Mayor Michael Harmison during Thursday night’s board of aldermen meeting.

The mall, which is owned by the Simon Group out of Indianapolis, had been under contract in 2022 before plans by developers Horizon and Legacy hit a snag during negotiations of a TIF plan came to an end and the contract to purchase was allowed to expire.

Local names dropped in the past for wanting to come along and re-develop the mall have included the Prewitt group which also lays claim to Prewitt’s Point and Eagle’s landing in Osage Beach.

KRMS News will update when more information is available including the name of the potential purchaser.