Clarity On College Transfers Comes Into Focus As Mizzou Starts Building 2025 Basketball Team

Well, the transfer portal is finally starting to close up shop for the season and we can have some clarity on what Mizzou basketball’s roster will look like in 2025.

Told you about Josh Gray, the big from South Carolina comes in with some real rebounding and defensive chops.

He signed officially yesterday.

So the Tigers transfer class is now final and it’s ranked fairly high, number 12 in the country.

And you think about some of the prospects coming over, Mark Mitchell from Duke.

He’s from Kansas, but had a path towards Mizzou, wound up at Duke and played pretty well at Duke, behind one of the best players in the country.

And we’ll have a chance to be the star for the Tigers.

Don’t forget Tony Perkins, the point guard from Iowa, who will bring plenty of credentials to the floor in 2025 for the Tigers.

And then you’re talking about one of the top freshman classes in the nation as well.

That will be a part of it.

We told you yesterday, Mizzou football alum, Justin Smith, one of the best seasons defensively for any Missouri Tiger back in 2000.

He was a first team all American.

Justin Smith named as a finalist for the College Football Hall of Fame.