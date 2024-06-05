Royals And Cardinals Fall In Tuesday Games

It was the start of a big series for the Royals in Cleveland and it could not have started off better.

Bobby Witt Jr. with two home runs.

Royals led the Guardians by a score of 5-0, but here comes Cleveland.

Three runs in the fourth inning and then five in the seventh.

Seth Lugo would have one of his worst performances of the year.

Five runs on six hits over six innings.

Still not that bad, but would give up a couple of home runs in the ballgame.

Josh Naylor, a big one for Cleveland.

His 16th of the year for Witt and company.

They did all they could for Bobby.

Home runs number 10 and 11.

Hunter Renfro goes deep as well, but 8-5 the final.

Cleveland now continuing to open up that lead over the Royals in the AL Central.

It’s now at five games.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals, they’re at five losers despite three home runs of their own.

Nolan Gorman and Alec Burleson remained on fire.

They each went deep.

Mason Winn with a home run as well, but the Cardinals fifth starter conundrum continues to rear its ugly head.

Andre Pallante, after a great start last week, lasted only three innings and takes the loss.