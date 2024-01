We’ve got our 2024 class for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Two first -ballot inductees will be Adrian Beltre and Joe Mauer who only got in by a few votes.

Todd Helton gets in as well.

The former Colorado Rocky first baseman, Billy Wagner missed by just a few votes.

Former Cardinal Outfielder Matt Holliday received just four votes.

Shawnees is shy of the 5 percent necessary to come back on the ballot next year.

So a disappointment there for Holliday.