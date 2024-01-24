Camdenton Revisiting Plans To Build Community Center – Bids Going Out In February

It’s been a concept in the City of Camdenton put on the back burner for a number of years…the possibility of a community center.

But with city hall now just about paid off, that future community center is back in the spotlight according to Administrator Jeff Hooker who says the city is waiting for bids to be returned for construction of the project.

“It’s a 22,000 square foot building with a full gymnasium, a walking track, community room, warming kitchen, meeting areas, exercise areas and it’s something we’re proud of. We have the plans, we have the property. We want to go ahead with it.”

Hooker also says, while the center will be available for everyone, the main focus is that the center will be available year-round for those who live in Camdenton and the surrounding areas.

“We’re building it for the people who actually live in Camden and live in the area, live in the cities, work in the cities, a place for them to be able to come and either recreate, exercise, meet stuff like that.”

A bid opening for the project is set for February 14th.