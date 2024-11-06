Clean Water Laws Saw A Change In The Show Me State This Legislative Session

Missouri House Bills 2134 and 1956 modify permit requirements and exemptions to statewide fertilizer and clean water laws.

Since this measure features an emergency clause, it became law when the governor signed it on July 12.

Senator Jill Carter of Granby handled this proposal on the floor of the Missouri Senate this year…

“There is a current lawsuit regarding industrial processed wastewater, that is collected and land applied….and this bill will close that loop hole.”

When Missouri senators discussed House Bills 2134 & 1956 on May 7, Sen. Steven Roberts of St. Louis successfully added language to the measure…

“Because they don’t own or lease their land, but instead…manage it…this bill simply clarifies the language that the St. Louis port authority is included.”

This new law also says land application of industrial wastewater, industrial wastewater sludge and related process wastes must be subject to a standard established by Missouri Department of Natural Resources.