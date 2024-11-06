Lincoln (MO) Woman Charged After Shooting in Benton County

A 52-year-old woman from Lincoln is being held on a half-million-dollar bond in the Benton County Jail after an alleged shooting on Tuesday.

The probable cause statement says that Katherine Roark and her unidentified husband had been verbally fighting for two days when she grabbed a 38-revolver because of her frustration with verbal abuse directed her way.

Roark then allegedly admitted, on the morning of the incident, she began shooting at an unidentified victim who was preparing to leave the house and then pursued the victim into the yard where law enforcement discovered the victim with an exit wound in the area of the mid-to-lower abdomen

Roark is charged with first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. She’s scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.