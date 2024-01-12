Closings And Cancellations For Friday January 12th, 2024

Fri. Jan 12th, 2024
Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the Lake Area for January 12th, from the KRMS Radio & TV Studios…..
(As of 10PM 01/11)
Schools Closed:
California R-1
Clarksburg C-2
Climax Springs R-4
Crocker R-2
Dixon R-1
High Point R-3
Laquey R-3
Macks Creek R-5
Richland R-4
Following Schools are Virtual today:
Dallas R-1
Government Closures/Cancellations:
Camden County Developmental Disability Resources – Closed
Eldon LEAP program – Cancelled
Business Closures/Cancellations:
None at this time
