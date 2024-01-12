fbpx

Fri. Jan 12th, 2024

 

Winter Weather Advisory Now In Effect For Dangerous “Flash Freeze” & Winter Precipitation

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Friday morning due to snow, ice, and rapidly falling temperatures.

Accumulations will be light, but rapid freezing of roadways will make for a hazardous morning commute.

Ice and snow, take it slow.

A Wind Advisory is also set to go into effect after Noon and last until Midnight.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up
  to one inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Rapid
  freezing of wet roadways leading to hazardous travel conditions.
  Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central,
  south central, southwest, and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Kansas, call 5 1 1 for
road conditions.  In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 for road
conditions.

Reporter John Rogger