Winter Weather Advisory Now In Effect For Dangerous “Flash Freeze” & Winter Precipitation

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Friday morning due to snow, ice, and rapidly falling temperatures.

Accumulations will be light, but rapid freezing of roadways will make for a hazardous morning commute.

Ice and snow, take it slow.

A Wind Advisory is also set to go into effect after Noon and last until Midnight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Rapid freezing of wet roadways leading to hazardous travel conditions. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest, and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 4 AM to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Kansas, call 5 1 1 for road conditions. In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions.