Closings And Cancellations For JAN 13th

Fri. Jan 13th, 2023
The Following Schools are closed:
Camdenton R-3
Climax Springs R-4 – Distance Learning
Macks Creek R-5
Miller R-3 Tuscumbia
School of the Osage – Distance Learning Day
The Following Schools are running on Snow Routes:
Eldon R-1
The Following Businesses Are Closed:
Hope House Lake Ozark
The Following Government Offices Are Closed:
None at this time
The Following Churches And Other Activities Are Closed:
None at this time
