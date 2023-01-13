Closings And Cancellations For JAN 13th

Here’s the latest closings and cancellations for the Lake Area as of 1/13 at 6AM.

The Following Schools are closed:

Camdenton R-3

Climax Springs R-4 – Distance Learning

Macks Creek R-5

Miller R-3 Tuscumbia

School of the Osage – Distance Learning Day

The Following Schools are running on Snow Routes:

Eldon R-1

The Following Businesses Are Closed:

Hope House Lake Ozark

The Following Government Offices Are Closed:

None at this time

The Following Churches And Other Activities Are Closed:

None at this time

If you have a closing or cancellation to announce, please e-mail it to newsroom@krmsradio.com and we will add it to the list.

