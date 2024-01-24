Fire Damages House In Eldon Over The Weekend

A house is damaged by fire on Sunday in Eldon.

Firefighters from Eldon, Moreau, Lake Ozark, Rocky Mount and Tuscumbia responded to the scene on Locust Street along with personnel from the Eldon Police Department and the Miller County Ambulance District.

Upon arrival, the house was well-involved and flames were showing.

The initial attack was started including making entry into the house.

Damage appeared to be significant. Fortunately, there were no fire injuries reported.

No cause of the fire has been released.