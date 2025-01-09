Closings and Cancellations for Friday, 01/10, on KRMSRADIO.COM (as of 4:51 on 01/09/2025)

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the lake region for Friday, January 10th, presented by LOZ Rentals and Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing.

School Closings for Friday, 01/10/2025 (as of 4:51pm, 01/09/2025)

Climax Springs

Iberia R5

Schools Holding Distance Learning (01/10/2025):

School of the Osage R-2 (AMI-4)

Richland R-4 (AMI-5)

Schools on Snow Routes:

Other Closings and Cancellations (01/09/2025)

Hope House Lake Ozark

If you have a closing or cancellation to report, send it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

