Missouri’s 2025 General Assembly Is Now Underway

The 2025 regular legislative session gaveled in on Wednesday with a wide range of ideas and the matter of putting legislative victories into perspective.

New Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Cindy A Laughlin of Shelbina says people have started to see a legislative win from this past year become reality.

“We passed legislation that allows political subdivisions to adopt property tax freezes.”

The first regular session of the 103rd General Assembly opens with 10 new senators and 24 returning senators.

Missouri Senate Minority Floor Leader Doug Beck of Afton cautions the legislature is only playing a small role in major infrastructure improvements.

“Not sure what that federal funding looks like going forward. I don’t know if those projects are going to be fully funded as we go. Hopefully have the money to do that.”

In addition to filing more legislation, the next step for Missouri senators will be naming new committees and their respective members.

The first committee hearings could happen as early as this month.

Session will end in mid-May.