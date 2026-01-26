Closings And Cancellations For Tuesday January 27th, 2026 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations for the lake area on Tuesday January 27th, 2026 , Presented by LOZ Rentals, LOZ Roofing and Construction and Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing.

The following schools are closed/remote for Tuesday:

Inside the Lake Area

Camdenton R-3

Children’s Learning Center

Climax Springs R-4 – AMI

Cole Camp R-1

Crocker R-2

Dixon R-1

Iberia R-5

Laquey R-5

Macks Creek R-5

Morgan R-1 & R-2 – AMI

Richland R-4

School of the Osage R-2 – AMI

Stoutland R-2 – AMI

Swedeborg R-3

Warsaw R-9 – AMI

In the Lake Region

Dallas R-1 – AMI

Hickory R-1

High Point R-3

Holy Family School – Freeburg

Laclede R-1 & Joel E. Barber

Lebanon R-3

Maries R-1& R2

Ozarks Technical College – Lebanon/Waynesville

Sacred Heart School – Freeburg

Visitation Interparish – Vienna

Waynesville R-6 – AMI

Schools Open With A Delay/Snow Routes:

Cole Country R-5 Eugene – 2 Hour Late Start

Miller R-3 Tuscumbia – 2 Hour Late Start

All other closings and cancellations for Tuesday:

Fort Leonard Wood – Delayed Opening (3HRS) for Non-Essential Individuals

Westside Senior Center

If you have a closing or cancellation to report, send it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

Closings and Cancellations are presented On NEWS/TALK KRMS & KRMS TV 32 by:

LOZ Rentals & LOZ Roofing & Construction

LOZ Rentals is an equipment rental company specializing in skid steers, excavators, booms, dump trailers, and much more.

LOZ Roofing & Construction is a local family company you can trust. Leaks, loose shingles & other damages to your home & business building don’t wait & neither should you.

Located on Highway 54 in Linn Creek, it’s team LOZ who will get the job done right, the first time.

Call LOZ Rentals at 573-286-3396 or visit them on Facebook, and call LOZ Roofing at 573-505-8717 or visit them on Facebook.

And on 93.5 ROCKS, Classic Country 104.9 and 98.7 FOX SPORTS by:

Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing…the guys in the big yellow trucks…