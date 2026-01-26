Closings And Cancellations For Tuesday January 27th, 2026 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Mon. Jan 26th, 2026
Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations for the lake area on Tuesday January 27th, 2026 , Presented by LOZ Rentals, LOZ Roofing and Construction and Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing.
The following schools are closed/remote for Tuesday:
Inside the Lake Area
Camdenton R-3
Children’s Learning Center
Climax Springs R-4 – AMI
Cole Camp R-1
Crocker R-2
Dixon R-1
Iberia R-5
Laquey R-5
Macks Creek R-5
Morgan R-1 & R-2 – AMI
Richland R-4
School of the Osage R-2 – AMI
Stoutland R-2 – AMI
Swedeborg R-3
Warsaw R-9 – AMI
In the Lake Region
Dallas R-1 – AMI
Hickory R-1
High Point R-3
Holy Family School – Freeburg
Laclede R-1 & Joel E. Barber
Lebanon R-3
Maries R-1& R2
Ozarks Technical College – Lebanon/Waynesville
Sacred Heart School – Freeburg
Visitation Interparish – Vienna
Waynesville R-6 – AMI
Schools Open With A Delay/Snow Routes:
Cole Country R-5 Eugene – 2 Hour Late Start
Miller R-3 Tuscumbia – 2 Hour Late Start
All other closings and cancellations for Tuesday:
Fort Leonard Wood – Delayed Opening (3HRS) for Non-Essential Individuals
Westside Senior Center
If you have a closing or cancellation to report, send it to newsroom@krmsradio.com
Closings and Cancellations are presented On NEWS/TALK KRMS & KRMS TV 32 by:
LOZ Rentals & LOZ Roofing & Construction
LOZ Rentals is an equipment rental company specializing in skid steers, excavators, booms, dump trailers, and much more.
LOZ Roofing & Construction is a local family company you can trust. Leaks, loose shingles & other damages to your home & business building don’t wait & neither should you.
Located on Highway 54 in Linn Creek, it’s team LOZ who will get the job done right, the first time.
Call LOZ Rentals at 573-286-3396 or visit them on Facebook, and call LOZ Roofing at 573-505-8717 or visit them on Facebook.
And on 93.5 ROCKS, Classic Country 104.9 and 98.7 FOX SPORTS by:
Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing…the guys in the big yellow trucks…