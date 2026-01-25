Closings and Cancellations For Monday January 26th, 2026 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Mon. Jan 26th, 2026
Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations for the lake area on January 26th, 2026 , Presented by LOZ Rentals, LOZ Roofing and Construction and Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing.
The following schools are closed/remote for Monday:
Inside the Lake Area
Camdenton R-3
Central Methodist University – Remote Monday
Children’s Learning Center of Camdenton
Climax Springs R-4
Cole Camp R-1
Columbia College
Crocker R-2
Dixon R-1
Dogwood Hills State School – Eldon
Eldon R-1 – AMI
Iberia R-5
Laquey R-3
Lincoln R-2
Macks Creek R-5
Miller R-3 – Tuscumbia
Morgan R-1
Richland R-4
St. Elizabeth R-4
State Fair Community College – Online Only
Swedeborg R-3 – AMI
The King’s Academy – Lake Ozark
In the Lake Region
California R-1
Clarksburg C-2
Cole Country R-5 – Eugene – AMI
Dallas R-1 – AMI
High Point R-3
Holy Family School – Freeburg
Laclede R-1 & Joel E. Barber
Lebanon R-3 – AMI
Maries R-1
Ozarks Technical College – Lebanon & Waynesville
Sacred Heart School – Freeburg
Tipton R-6
Waynesville R-6 – AMI Day
Westside Christian Academy
All other closings and cancellations for Friday:
Heartland Regional Library – Eldon
Westside Senior Center
If you have a closing or cancellation to report, send it to newsroom@krmsradio.com
Closings and Cancellations are presented On NEWS/TALK KRMS & KRMS TV 32 by:
LOZ Rentals & LOZ Roofing & Construction
LOZ Rentals is an equipment rental company specializing in skid steers, excavators, booms, dump trailers, and much more.
LOZ Roofing & Construction is a local family company you can trust. Leaks, loose shingles & other damages to your home & business building don’t wait & neither should you.
Located on Highway 54 in Linn Creek, it’s team LOZ who will get the job done right, the first time.
Call LOZ Rentals at 573-286-3396 or visit them on Facebook, and call LOZ Roofing at 573-505-8717 or visit them on Facebook.
And on 93.5 ROCKS, Classic Country 104.9 and 98.7 FOX SPORTS by:
Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing…the guys in the big yellow trucks…