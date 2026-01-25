Closings and Cancellations For Monday January 26th, 2026 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations for the lake area on January 26th, 2026 , Presented by LOZ Rentals, LOZ Roofing and Construction and Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing.

The following schools are closed/remote for Monday:

Inside the Lake Area

Camdenton R-3

Central Methodist University – Remote Monday

Children’s Learning Center of Camdenton

Climax Springs R-4

Cole Camp R-1

Columbia College

Crocker R-2

Dixon R-1

Dogwood Hills State School – Eldon

Eldon R-1 – AMI

Iberia R-5

Laquey R-3

Lincoln R-2

Macks Creek R-5

Miller R-3 – Tuscumbia

Morgan R-1

Richland R-4

St. Elizabeth R-4

State Fair Community College – Online Only

Swedeborg R-3 – AMI

The King’s Academy – Lake Ozark

In the Lake Region

California R-1

Clarksburg C-2

Cole Country R-5 – Eugene – AMI

Dallas R-1 – AMI

High Point R-3

Holy Family School – Freeburg

Laclede R-1 & Joel E. Barber

Lebanon R-3 – AMI

Maries R-1

Ozarks Technical College – Lebanon & Waynesville

Sacred Heart School – Freeburg

Tipton R-6

Waynesville R-6 – AMI Day

Westside Christian Academy

All other closings and cancellations for Friday:

Heartland Regional Library – Eldon

Westside Senior Center

If you have a closing or cancellation to report, send it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

Closings and Cancellations are presented On NEWS/TALK KRMS & KRMS TV 32 by:

LOZ Rentals & LOZ Roofing & Construction

LOZ Rentals is an equipment rental company specializing in skid steers, excavators, booms, dump trailers, and much more.

LOZ Roofing & Construction is a local family company you can trust. Leaks, loose shingles & other damages to your home & business building don’t wait & neither should you.

Located on Highway 54 in Linn Creek, it’s team LOZ who will get the job done right, the first time.

Call LOZ Rentals at 573-286-3396 or visit them on Facebook, and call LOZ Roofing at 573-505-8717 or visit them on Facebook.

And on 93.5 ROCKS, Classic Country 104.9 and 98.7 FOX SPORTS by:

Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing…the guys in the big yellow trucks…