Closings And Cancellations For Wednesday January 28th, 2026 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations for the lake area on Wednesday January 28th, 2026 , Presented by LOZ Rentals, LOZ Roofing and Construction and Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing.

The following schools are closed/remote for Tuesday:

Inside the Lake Area

Climax Springs R-4 – AMI

Crocker R-2

Dixon R-1 – AMI

Laquey R-5

Richland R-4

Stoutland R-2 – AMI

Swedeborg R-3 – AMI

In the Lake Region

Bullfrogs and Little Fishes Preschool

Laclede R-1 – AMI

Lebanon R-3 – AMI

Schools Open With Snow Routes:

Camdenton R-3

Clarksburg C-2

Joel E. Barber C-5

Maries R-1 & R-2

Morgan R-1 & R-2

All other closings and cancellations for Tuesday:

None at this time

If you have a closing or cancellation to report, send it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

