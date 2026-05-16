Newley Appointed Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Seeks No Charges In Iberia R-5 Child Sex Case

Following the recent death of Matt Howard and the temporary appointment of Jeff Smith, a familiar name has been appointed to officially fill the vacancy and to serve as prosecuting attorney in Miller County.

Robert Seek, of Eldon, was appointed on Friday by Governor Mike Kehoe.

Seek brings longtime experience as an attorney to the office which includes, in the past, previously serving as the prosecutor in Miller County and as an assistant prosecutor in Morgan County.

In one of his first official decisions since the appointment, Seek also decided to not pursue charges against a teacher (Casey Mason) in the Iberia School District, who is accused of sexual acts with a student.

Seek indicated that his decisions is based on the fact that the student was 18-years-old at the time of the incident, making him an adult, and the law that protects students does so for those under the age of 18.