Residence Spared, UTV and Boat Fire Extinguished in Edwards Area

A residence on State Road-FF in the Edwards area of Camden and Benton counties is spared any damage after a nearby UTV and boat go up in flames early Monday night.

The Northwest Fire District says, upon arrival, the two units were fully involved and, with a large amount of fuel onboard the boat, personnel were able to reposition it to allow suppression efforts to continue.

Access to the scene was described as difficult with nearby Camden County Road and Bridge personnel assisting to help clear the snow-packed roadway and steep driveway which allowed firefighters to get to the scene.

No injuries were reported.