Coaches Unveil SEC Football Teams With Mizzou Largely Representing

The coaches unveiled their all SEC football teams yesterday and plenty of Mizzou representation.

Second team all SEC on the offensive line, Armand Membu getting the nod. He had a tremendous year.

Now going on to the National Football League and senior defensive and Johnnie Walker junior named second team all SEC.

Now he may not have had the glitziest of seasons, certainly pertaining to the expectations at the start, but Luther burdened the third named first team all SEC and wide receiver team.