Missouri’s 2025 General Assembly Looks To Be As Busy As 2024

With more than 480 measures pre-filed by the Missouri Senate alone, it goes without saying that it’s going to be another busy General Assembly coming up.

Outgoing Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester sponsored Senate Bill 729 this year.

On Jan. 10, he told the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee this measure would have authorized a tax credit for certain educational expenses…

“ They’re the same reasons why that I presented earlier today that I didn’t ESA program. Providing parents options I think is the best thing for kids.“

Missouri Senate Minority Floor Leader Doug Beck of Affton sponsored Senate Bill 1035.

On Feb. 19, he told the Missouri Senate Insurance and Banking Committee his proposal would have enacted provisions relating to payments for prescription drugs…

“And it would allow them to be able to get the same benefits that are currently given out through the 340B program. There’d be no additional fees and other things like that.”

So far, Missouri senators have pre-filed nearly 500 bills for next year’s session, which will start on Jan. 8.