Proposed Water and Sewer Rate Increases Hit Snag in Osage Beach

Proposed water and sewer rate increases in Osage Beach will not happen…at least in the foreseeable future.

Following a lengthy public hearing with mostly opposition Thursday night, the board of aldermen voted unanimously to table the issue to be considered at a later date.

The board had been expected to vote on the first reading of the hefty 56% aggregate rate increases but, following the public comment period, instead passed a motion by Alderman Kevin Rucker to hold off on the action. Rucker’s motion was seconded by Alderman Richard Ross.

The city is now expected to re-visit the issue during future work sessions before putting any proposed rate increases back in front of the board of aldermen.

 

Reporter Mike Anthony