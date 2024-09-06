Columbia Man Arrested On Child Sex Abuse Charges

A man in Columbia is arrested on child sex abuse charges.

64-year-old William Laurence Pilger Jr was arrested for alleged sexual assault against a victim under the age of 12.

Prosecutors say it happened several times.

On August 6th, the victim reportedly contacted Columbia Police and told a Boone County Children’s Division Investigator that Pilger or, as they knew him, Billy had been touching her inappropriately.

It happened at a business where Pilger worked where she would go.

A former employee of the store told CPD officers that Pilger was actually homeless who came around regularly but would stay in the office longer if the victim was there.

Pilger was booked into the Boone County Jail without bond.