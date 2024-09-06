Football Dominates Friday Sports Report With Chiefs, Mizzou And High School Teams

Sat. Sep 7th, 2024
NFL
The defending two-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs opened the 2024 season last night with a 27-20 win over the visiting Baltimore Ravens in an AFC championship game rematch.
And there were a couple of close calls in the waning moments from Lamar Jackson that could have tied the game or maybe even given Baltimore the win.
But, it’s once again Patrick Mahomes delivering 291 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
And the newest Chief making his NFL debut, Texas draft pick Xavier Worthy.
Two catches, 47 yards, and a long touchdown plus a touchdown run in his league debut.
Chiefs, they are 1-0.
Mizzou, they are home tomorrow against Buffalo Heavy, favorites against the Bulls.
High school football tonight:
Camdenton, down on the road in Branson.
You can hear the game, 93-5 Rocks the Lake, watch it on KRMS-TV, multiple platforms there to see it, 6 o’clock, Summit Natural Gas pregame show.
Classic Country 104.9, Osage at Moberly.
Eldon, they are taking on Versailles. The rivalry renewed tonight.
Meanwhile, Warsaw is at Adrian and Cole Camp at Windsor.
Here’s a full look at the matchups across the lake area….
Benton:
Lincoln is taking on Tipton
Camden:
Laclede:
Lebanon is taking Joplin
Miller:
Morgan:
Pulaski:
Waynesville is taking on Republic