Football Dominates Friday Sports Report With Chiefs, Mizzou And High School Teams

NFL

The defending two-time Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs opened the 2024 season last night with a 27-20 win over the visiting Baltimore Ravens in an AFC championship game rematch.

And there were a couple of close calls in the waning moments from Lamar Jackson that could have tied the game or maybe even given Baltimore the win.

But, it’s once again Patrick Mahomes delivering 291 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

And the newest Chief making his NFL debut, Texas draft pick Xavier Worthy.

Two catches, 47 yards, and a long touchdown plus a touchdown run in his league debut.

Chiefs, they are 1-0.

Mizzou, they are home tomorrow against Buffalo Heavy, favorites against the Bulls.

High school football tonight:

Camdenton, down on the road in Branson.

You can hear the game, 93-5 Rocks the Lake, watch it on KRMS-TV, multiple platforms there to see it, 6 o’clock, Summit Natural Gas pregame show.

Classic Country 104.9, Osage at Moberly.

Eldon, they are taking on Versailles. The rivalry renewed tonight.

Meanwhile, Warsaw is at Adrian and Cole Camp at Windsor.

Here’s a full look at the matchups across the lake area….

Benton:

Cole Camp is taking on Windsor

Lincoln is taking on Tipton

Warsaw is taking on Adrian

Camden:

Camdenton is taking on Branson

Laclede:

Lebanon is taking Joplin

Miller:

Eldon is taking on Versailles

Morgan:

Pulaski:

Waynesville is taking on Republic