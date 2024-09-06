Camdenton Education Meeting Set For Monday 09/09

The Camdenton R3 Board of Education gets together next week for another busy agenda.

Among the topics of discussion on the published agenda include: approving the district’s comprehensive school improvement plan update, approving the district’s assessment plan and hearing a report on the A-Plus program.

An executive session taking care of personnel and other records also appears on the agenda.

The Camdenton Board of Education meeting, Monday afternoon at Hurricane Deck Elementary, begins at 5:30.