New List Released On Foods You Need To Avoid As A Cancer Survivor

If you’re a cancer survivor or you know someone who is, there’s a new report out on the list of foods that should be avoided.

Cancer survivors who eat more ultra-processed foods are much more likely to die

That according to a study in Italy, that looked at more than 800 cancer survivors and found the ones who at the highest amount of ultra-processed food had a 48% greater risk of dying from any cause, and a 59% higher risk of dying from Cancer.

Ultra-processed foods are products that contain high amounts of additives, preservatives, artificial flavors, sugars and unhealthy fats.