Columbia Man Facing 15 Years For Booneville Bank Robbery

A Columbia man will spend the next 15 years without parole in a federal prison after being sentenced this week in connection to the armed robbery of a Boonville bank.

The U.S. Attorney Western District of Missouri Office says 32-year-old Drake Adam Stockton-Kenney admitted that he stole more than $22,000 from Alliant Bank back in June-2021.

Stockton-Kenney, who’s already serving time for an unrelated robbery conviction, was caught shortly after the Boonville robbery when a license plate reader along Interstate-70 picked up on the rented vehicle he was driving at the time.