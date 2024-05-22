Bagnell Dam Shuts The Gates But Keeps Generation High

The gates may be closed for now but generation remains heavy at Bagnell Dam.

Officials from Ameren-Missouri say the balancing act continues between Harry S. Truman Dam in Warsaw and Bagnell at Lake of the Ozarks.

“Subject to changing weather conditions and/or electrical demand, expect heavy generation out of Osage over the next few days. We will see lake levels trend up to 659.0 over the course of the week.”

As of Tuesday, Truman Dam stood at just under 716 feet…still releasing around 40,000 cubic feet per second while Bagnell reported a release of 33,000-C-F-S.