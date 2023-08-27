fbpx

Columbia Man Killed Following Head On Crash In Morgan County

A Columbia man is dead after a head-collision shortly after 8:30 Saturday night on north highway-5 just before Route-MM in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says 23-year-old Michael Paladino crossed the centerline striking a southbound vehicle driven by 68-year-old James Prchal of Gravois Mills.

Paladino’s vehicle came to rest in the roadway while Prchal’s vehicle came to rest on its side off the roadway.

Paladino was wearing a seat belt but was pronounced dead at the scene while Prchal and a passenger, 64-year-old Joan Olson of Omaha, were not wearing seat belts and escaped with moderate injuries…they were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

Reporter Mike Anthony