Combined 18 People Injured in Two Separate Boat Explosions at Lake of the Ozarks

A combined 18 people are injured in two separate boat explosions late Friday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks.

The marine division of the highway patrol says the first happened at Point Oasis in Wideford Hollow Cove at the 12.9-mile mark of the Osage Arm in Camden County when the engine compartment blew up shortly after the boat was re-fueled. The operator of the boat and a passenger were injured in that incident.

The second explosion happened a short time later at Millstone Marina in Morgan County as a cabin cruiser was restarted also shortly after refueling. 15 people on that boat and one nearby dock employee were injured in that incident with, at least, a few of the injured ending up in the water.

All 18 of the injuries in the two boat explosions were described by the highway patrol as minor-to-moderate. Fire personnel from Sunrise Beach, Gravois and Rocky Mount responded to the two incidents.