Comment Period Underway For Improvements At Harry S Truman State Park

A 30-day public comment period is now underway to take input about a conceptual development plan update for Harry S. Truman State Park in Benton County.

The Missouri State Parks Department says the survey kickstarts the development process focusing on the park’s future recreational opportunities, infrastructure and amenities.

Harry S. Truman State Park is located in Warsaw.

The conceptual development plan survey is available online through the beginning of August at mostateparks.com/cdp.