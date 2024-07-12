Camden Sheriff Says “Scammers Are Back” And To Be Careful

They’re back…that is, a scammer or scammers apparently targeting Camden County and trying to milk some money out of your pocketbooks and wallets.

The sheriff’s office reports receiving several calls on Thursday saying that the caller claims to be from the sheriff’s office with a warrant for your arrest for failing to appear in court.

The caller then offers an option of paying a fine by using a third-party gift card or kiosk to avoid arrest.

The sheriff’s department assures you, if you have a warrant, they will come to you in person to take care of the matter and, if you get one of the scam calls, to just hang up and go about your day.