Community Foundation Hands Out $81,000 Across 28 Non-Profits In The Lake Area

More than $81,000 is handed out this week to 28 local non-profits across the lake area as part of the Community Foundation of the Lake’s annual grant program.

C-F-L President Stacy Pyrtle credits the local businesses and individuals for the donations and the non-profits for putting those dollars to work in the lake area.

All funds stay in the lake area with more than $662,000 in grant awards handed out since the C-F-L’s inception in 2009.

Community Foundation of the Lake Awards $81,575.00 in grants.

Community Foundation of the Lake (CFL) awarded $81,575.00 to 28 Local Nonprofits at Margaritaville during the Convention & Visitors Bureau Annual Dinner on March 11th.

The 2024 grantees are as follows:

• Camdenton R-III School District to stock school pantries

• Community for Christ Outreach to purchase meat.

• Lake Regional Health System for a NuStep machine.

• Children’s Learning Center for quiet dramatic play

• Westlake Aquatic Center for swim lessons.

• Lake Area Industries for kitchen equipment for mobile work crew placement.

• Greater Lake Area Chorale for music library.

• FundRuns – enhanced race experiences.

• Healing Box Project for Veteran transportation gas money.

• The Changing Table for diapers

• Big Brothers Big Sisters – for three new matches.

• Lake of the Ozarks Idiot’s Club for Horizons food pantry

• Pregnancy Help Center for utilities assistance for single mothers.

• Child Advocacy Council for Back to School Fair.

• Heroes Outreach Program for Gathering fund.

• Kid’s Harbor for continuing staff education

• CADV for sexual assault prevention.

• Tri-County YMCA for group fitness program equipment replacement

• The Sneaker Project for new shoes for children in Miller County

• Faithbridge United Methodist Church for mobile food pantry

• Osage Beach Senior Center for Senior lifestyle enrichment

• Special Learning Center for specialized travel therapy equipment

• Ivy Bend Community Food Pantry for essentials for participants.

• Branches for the Lake for LOZ Bike share program.

• Share the Harvest Food Pantry for Garden project.

• Wonderland Camp to fund the mission/support campers.

• Lake Area Helping Hands to support costs associated with running the facility.

• Food for Morgan County for diapers.

CFL President, Stacy Pyrtle, stated, “Thank you to all the nonprofits for their tireless dedication to serving others. And to our amazing business supporters, thank you for stepping up and making a difference. Together, these groups make up the backbone of the Community Foundation of the Lake.”

The Community Foundation of the Lake is a growing resource to receive & grant local community funds donated by individuals, families, small businesses, and corporations. Donations may be in any amount, unrestricted to benefit any community need or restricted by donor designation used for a specific program or purpose as the donor identifies. All CFL funds stay in the Lake area where they benefit a broad range of local community needs. CFL has awarded more than $662,000 in grants in our Lake community since its inception in 2009.

If you would like to read our annual newsletter, find about the Magic Dragon Trails Initiative, or donate to Community Foundation of the Lake, please go to www.communityfoundationofthelake.org