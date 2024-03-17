Large Amount Of Work Expected This Season For Camden County

Camden County work crews and contractors will apparently remain busy this year with several different projects needing attention…some of which are more timely than others.

“Roof repairs…..Juvenile Justice center, we found last year had a serious water problem…we’re going to try and properly fix that this year. We need to do some tuck pointing to the roof, so we’re doing that as well.”

Speaking on KRMS Radio and TV, Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton says the projects will need to be prioritized based on the need and funding.

“Just the cost of running a County and the finances of it…it’s pretty staggering. We see our budget…and it’s a big number…but when you drill it down to all the little things and what they cost, it’s just crazy.”

Other needs around Camden County, according to Skelton, include work to be done to the general administration building, the assessors building and the county jail.

Commissioners are also working to hammer out a new deal for county employee health insurance.