Osage Beach Fire Prepares For Annual Fish Fry

Don’t look now but we are only a few short weeks away from the Osage Beach Firefighters Benevolent Association’s annual fish fry.

Association President Brad Smith says the yearly event will not disappoint you and guarantees that you’ll walk away with your belly full.

“It’s at Fire Station #2 on KK. We’re going to serving food from 11AM to 5PM…it’s all you can eat! Fish, cole slaw, hushpuppies, baked beans and dessert.”

Adults are $15 while kids under 12 eat for $10 and those under 3 are free for the event on Sunday, April 7th..

Proceeds from the fish fry go to certain causes supported by the Osage Beach Firefighters Benevolent Association such as the Midwest Children’s Burn Camp and the Safe Kids organization.