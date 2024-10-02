Royals Pickup Win In Game 1 Of The Wildcard Series

Game one belongs to the Royals in their best of three Wild Card series with the Orioles in Baltimore.

One to nothing, the final in game one.

It’s the first post season shutout on the road for the Royals in franchise history and it took 4 pitchers to get it done.

Cole Reagan’s at the start. 6 innings of shutout ball with eight strikeouts.

He was spectacular. Would leave the game. Doesn’t appear like it’s a serious situation.

Ersig would come on for the save.

A couple of strikeouts in the ninth inning at the plate.

Vinny Pasquantino, back after a broken thumb ended his season, would have a walk and a strikeout in the game, but he is active and in the middle of the Kansas City lineup.

Bobby Witt, Junior, Who else would drive in the only run of the ball game?

Game 2 today Taking the mound will be Seth Lugo.