Conservationists Remind Residents To Be Looking For Baby Deer

It’s that time of the year again in the lake area when, chances are, you will encounter some baby deer trying to cross the roadway or wandering into your backyard.

It’s also a time when the Department of Conservation puts out its annual words of advice that, while it’s tempting, to just admire the wildlife from a distance and let the deer go about their business.

“I try to tell everybody….if you don’t see the Momma, that’s probably a good thing. Cuz that’s how they protect their baby deer. It can’t run like the momma dear can, so it will leave it just to protect it.”

Camden County Conservation Agent Payton Emery also says you are advised not to leave food out for the deer because it can disrupt their natural behavior and actually endanger their well-being which, in turn, can affect the local ecosystem.