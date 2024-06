Drivers, make plans.

MODOT has announced that Business Route 54, aka, Bagnell Dam in Miller County is set to close next week for a routine bridge inspection.

Bagnell Dam will be closed to all traffic on June 3rd, and 4th from 8:30am to 5PM each day.

Message board will be there to warn people in advance.

And advise drivers to take a different route.

Work is weather permitting.

MoDot asks you buckle up put down your cell phones and slow down in the work zones.