Woman Hiding In Someone’s Closet Faces Drug Charges In Miller County

A 40-year-old Branson woman faces several possible charges after an incident Sunday night in Miller County.

A probable cause statement indicates that the sheriff’s office and highway patrol were dispatched to an unidentified location where owners of the property reported that someone was in the house.

Jacqueline Stegeman was discovered in a closet and allegedly refused to come out.

When a third officer arrived, they went “hands-on” to remove Stegeman who caused extensive damage inside the closet.

After being cuffed and stuffed, a baggie and a glass bowl with residue that tested for meth were discovered.

Possible charges against Stegeman include possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, burglary and resisting arrest.

She was being held, pending bond, in the Miller County Jail.