Construction Back On Track For Oasis At Lakeport

The re-start of construction on what will be the much-publicized Oasis at Lakeport project in Osage Beach continues to get closer.

That’s according to Mayor Michael Harmison who says, while lead developer Jeff Tegethoff is out of state working on the financial end of the project, there’s actually been some more movement at the site just off of 54 at Jeffries Road.

“They do have the boat docks. There’s some in the Cove there. He’s actually up in Boston right now, along with Stifel, the Bond writers and some of the other major players selling the bonds. Going to start blasting again soon. The pods that go on the Ferris wheel arrived last week. That was one of the last things to arrive.”

The project is now expected to top a $400-million price-tag with an opening date for some of components of the overall project projected to be in the spring of 2027.