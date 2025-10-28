Schools Across The Lake Pass 1st Quarter Mark Of The Year

School districts around the lake area have made that first turn of the school year and are now looking back at what’s been a quick start for most.

“Got the first quarter completed and we’ve had parent teacher conferences in most of our buildings and we’ll be wrapping those up this week. So yeah, we’re off and running.”

Camdenton R-3 Superintendent Doctor Brett Thompson says the end of the first quarter also means gearing up for Halloween activities but they won’t happen on Friday because there are no classes that day.

“They are gearing up for for some Halloween parties on Thursday afternoon. So we won’t get out of that. We’ll still be able to have those parties, but it won’t be on Halloween. So hopefully that’ll give kids a chance to get ready to get out and and do their thing if that’s if that’s what they want to do.”

The Lakers will also be on the football field in first-round district action looking to exact a little revenge from the first week of the season by, hopefully, ending the season for the Jeff City Jays.

If you can’t make the game in person, you can hear it on 93-5 Rocks the Lake starting at 6 with the pregame and kickoff at 7.