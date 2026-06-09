Contract Nurse Charged with Sex Offenses in Phelps County

A contract nurse working at an unidentified medical facility in Rolla is being accused of sexually assaulting a patient.

Police Chief William Loughridge says a report of the alleged assault at the facility in the 1000 block of West 10th Street was received last Friday with the subsequent investigation identifying 42-year-old James Todd, of Ripley, Tennessee, as the suspect.

Todd was arrested and is charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, one count of first-degree rape or attempted rape and one count of fist-degree sexual abuse.

Todd is being held without bond in the Phelps County Jail.