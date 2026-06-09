Reported Early-Morning Bridge Jumper Rescued at Lake of the Ozarks

An apparent early-morning bridge jumper is rescued at Lake of the Ozarks.

Fire Chief Jerry Blomberg says a call reporting the jumper on the Lake Ozark side of the Highway-MM bridge was received just after 3:20 Tuesday morning.

A fire boat was deployed and with assistance from the highway patrol’s water patrol division, rescuers were able to reach the man who suffered undisclosed injuries from the approximate 80-foot fall.

Medical care was started on the fire boat and the man was transferred to an ambulance before being taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

There was no indication about whether alcohol or any other substances played a role in the incident.