Controlled Burn in the Lake Area Prompting a Flood of Calls

Where there’s smoke…and a lot of it…there’s fire.

That was the case today in the lake area as the Department of Natural Resources was conducting a controlled burn in the Ha Ha Tonka area of the state park in Camden County.

The smoke could be seen for miles prompting several calls to the Mid-County Fire District and KRMS Radio-TV.

Mid-County Chief Scott Frandsen confirmed that it was a controlled burn.

KRMS reached out leaving messages for the DNR asking if the controlled burn would continue on Friday. As of late this afternoon, there have been replies received from the DNR.