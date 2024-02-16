Training Session On Upcoming Republican Caucus To Take Place Tonight

The Camden County Administration Building will be a busy place tonight when the Republican Club opens the door to those who are interested in learning more about the upcoming caucus in March.

“Run by the central committee. It’s going to be at the third floor in the courthouse, so you can come and learn about it before you actually go to the caucus.”

Republican Club President Les Larson also says seven delegates will be chosen during the caucus to represent Camden County at the state event with representatives chosen from the state event to attend the G-O-P Convention.

The Camden County Republican Caucus, on March 2nd, begins with the doors opening at 8am before closing at 10:00am. No late arrivals will be allowed in.

Tonight’s caucus training event, again, begins at 6:00 in the Camden County Administration Building.