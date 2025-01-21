Could Your Exercise Equipment Be Tracking Your Personal Traits?

An investigation reveals that your exercise equipment may be tracking you in a very personal way.

10 brands of fitness equipment evaluated by Consumer Reports may be tracking your personal information

“Your marital status, dietary habits, hobbies, interests, video data, clothing, shoe size, how you smell.”

Consumer Reports privacy expert Steve Blair suggests not including personal data on equipment forms.

In addition, “they may collect additional data from, say, a fitness tracker that you attach to the device, and they also get information from social media networks and other companies.”