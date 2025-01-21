fbpx

Egg Prices Could Increase Again Across The US

Egg prices are already pretty high, but they might increase even more.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says it cost us an average 4-dollars-15 cents to buy a dozen Grade A large eggs in the U.S. during December.

That’s up from 2-dollars-51 cents the previous December.

The Bureau puts the blame for much of that on the bird flu outbreak afflicting egg producers across the country… and state laws about cage-free eggs.

Egg prices could rise by another 20-percent this year… which would push the price of a dozen large eggs up to almost 5-dollars.

And that would be a record.

