Missouri Senate Looks At Proposed Changes To Operating Rules

With the recent start of the General Assembly, it’s standard for changes to be proposed for some of the Missouri Senate’s operating rules.

Senator Karla May of St. Louis says Senate Resolution 18 would modify Senate Rule 29 regarding seniority for assignment of Senate offices, seats in the Senate chamber and parking spaces…

“The only distinction between senators should be the length of service in the Senate and it shouldn’t be based on majority and minority parties in the Senate.“

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelbina says Senate Resolution 19 will change Senate Rules 25 and 28 regarding standing committees of the Senate…

“Try to cut down the number of members on each committee. We had 149 total slots on committees for members and we cut that to 140.”

Missouri senators approved this change, 33 to nothing.